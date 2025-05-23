Everybody loves Rob49.

The New Orleans rap star's long-awaited album, Let Me Fly, assembles a who's who in hip-hop. Birdman and Lil Wayne supports fellow native on several tracks that will have the Bayou jumping like it's the Essence Festival. Previously released track "On Dat Money," makes the cut and features a new Cardi B verse. Fans have been waiting for new Cardi music for years and the collaboration proves her upcoming album is worth the wait.

Before Let Me Fly, Rob49 went viral with his latest hit, "WTHelly." The song would features remixes from Justin Bieber, Boosie Badazz, and more. The song topped the TikTok charts and sparked a viral trend that reached the likes of Madonna, Viola Davis, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Let Me Fly showcases the year's hottest new rapper’s signature blend of Southern grit, street-certified storytelling, and arena-sized energy. Filled with an all-star cast, multiple hits, and more, the album is arguably the year's best hip-hop album yet.

"This is just the beginning, there’s more on the way," he said in a press release. "I really locked in on this project and took my time to show who I am as an artist and where I’m headed. No matter what mood you’re in, there’s something on this album for you."

