Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Fridayy, Rob49 Assembles Everybody For "Let Me Fly" Album

Before Let Me Fly, Rob49 gained nationwide fame with his RIAA-certified singles "Mama" and "Vulture Island V2."

Everybody loves Rob49.

The New Orleans rap star's long-awaited album, Let Me Fly, assembles a who's who in hip-hop. Birdman and Lil Wayne supports fellow native on several tracks that will have the Bayou jumping like it's the Essence Festival. Previously released track "On Dat Money," makes the cut and features a new Cardi B verse. Fans have been waiting for new Cardi music for years and the collaboration proves her upcoming album is worth the wait.

Before Let Me Fly, Rob49 went viral with his latest hit, "WTHelly." The song would features remixes from Justin Bieber, Boosie Badazz, and more. The song  topped the TikTok charts and sparked a viral trend that reached the likes of Madonna, Viola Davis, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Let Me Fly showcases the year's hottest new rapper’s signature blend of Southern grit, street-certified storytelling, and arena-sized energy. Filled with an all-star cast, multiple hits, and more, the album is arguably the year's best hip-hop album yet.

"This is just the beginning, there’s more on the way," he said in a press release. "I really locked in on this project and took my time to show who I am as an artist and where I’m headed. No matter what mood you’re in, there’s something on this album for you." 

Let Me Fly - Rob49

Official Tracklist

  1. Get The Picture Ft. Birdman
  2. Blousin
  3. Pack Flipper
  4. Preach Ft. YTB Fatt
  5. WTHelly
  6. Swerve Ft. G Herbo
  7. Pick Your Poision
  8. So Sexyy Ft. Sexyy Redd & YTB Fatt
  9. Widebody
  10. Hear Me Momma
  11. High or What Ft. Quavo
  12. Honest
  13. By My Side Ft. Hunxho & Polo G
  14. JetWifi Ft. Birdman
  15. Supposedly Ft. Meek Mill
  16. On Sight
  17. Tell Nobody Ft. Fridayy
  18. I Swear To God
  19. Where I'm From
  20. Off Dat Drank
  21. Wassam Baby Ft. Lil Wayne
  22. On Dat Money Ft. Cardi B


