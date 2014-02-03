Madonna needs to introduction - she's one of the more controversial artists in the history of music, for better or worse, but we won't open up that can of worms (or Pandora's Box, depending on your perspective). Throughout her life, she's been described as a singer/songwriter, author, actress, director, philanthropist and general entrepreneur. As far as her relationship with the rap game goes, she's really only collaborated with Nicki Minaj, on the 2012 singles I Don't Give A and Give Me All Your Luvin, which also featured M.I.A. Most recently (as far as our reportage goes, anyway), she reacted to M.I.A.'s Superbowl XLVI middle-finger flip, gave Minaj a kiss on her 30th birthday, and hung out with Chance The Rapper. Also, she may or may not be performing at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Stay tuned, if you wish.