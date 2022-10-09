Rob49
- SongsRob49 Works With Lil Wayne For The First Time On Rapid-Fire Banger "Wassam Baby"Rob continues to move up in the hip-hop ranks. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureRob49 Rejects Flo Milli Lookalike In Awkward Video"I swear to God, you not my type," the Louisana native told the young college student who dropped by to meet him recently.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott and Rob49 Perform "Topia Twins" Live For The First TimeTravis and Rob49 had the crowd hyped up for their collaboration's live debut. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Seen With Rob49 At The ClubTravis has a new friend in Rob49.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRob49 Gives Us A Deluxe Of "4GOD II"The deluxe features 10 new tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRob49, Skilla Baby And Tay B Team Up For "Mama"Rob49 links with Skilla Baby and Tay B for a new cut.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRob49: Crafting A New Rap LegacyThe New Orleans export keeps rising despite the odds.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureRob49 Details Driving Himself To The Hospital After Getting ShotRob49 had to think quickly.By Evelyn Meyer
- LifeRob49 Clarifies Shooting At French Montana Event In JanuaryTen people were injured during the shooting, including Rob49, who is now speaking about the ordeal.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Blamed By Police For Miami ShootingThe shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana's security guard.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeFrench Montana Issues Statement After Miami ShootingNew Orleans rapper Rob49 was among those shot on Thursday evening. By Aron A.
- LifeRob49 Shot On Video Set With French Montana, Latter's Bodyguard Is "Fighting For His Life"At least 10 people were shot during the unexpected Miami incident last night.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRob49 & G Herbo Collab On "Add It Up"Rob49 and Herb did tons of bragging on this fast-paced record.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesHouston Rapper Lebra Jolie Shares Self-Titled Debut Project With Babyface Ray & Rob49The 7-track EP landed on DSPs this past Friday. Have you streamed it yet?By Hayley Hynes