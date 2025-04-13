Boosie Badazz Goes Viral Over "Home Boy Smashing His Celly" Lyric In New "WTHelly" Freestyle

Boosie Badazz is a magnetic for going viral. Boosie Badazz’s “WTHelly” remix plays like a raw confessional delivered at full throttle, drenched in emotion, paranoia, and wounded pride. The Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t waste a bar in the updated version, doubling down on the original’s explosive energy with fresh verses that make clear he’s still reeling from betrayal and deeply entrenched in family turmoil. The remix, dropped this month, keeps the same haunting piano-driven beat but sharpens the edges of Boosie's message. From the opening lines, Boosie fires off warnings to his inner circle, blurring the line between venting and issuing threats. His delivery is chaotic, sometimes nearly yelling, other times slipping into an eerie calm that only underscores his volatility. The remix doesn’t rewrite the core narrative—it amplifies it. He rages against fake friends, unreliable women, and the disloyalty he claims has surrounded him. But it’s his strained relationships with his children that weigh heaviest throughout the track.

In one of the most emotionally charged segments, Boosie addresses his daughter Poison Ivy, an aspiring rapper who has aired grievances publicly. “You went live on me, Ivy, that was cold,” he raps. “I raised you, fed you, put you in gold.” His words cut both ways—defensive and accusatory, loving and bitter. He sounds like a man searching for control in a life spinning out of it.

Boosie Badazz WTHelly Remix

Elsewhere in the song, Boosie confronts rumors and real-life legal problems, insisting he’s been misrepresented and misunderstood. He raps about his loyalty to family and his work ethic, painting himself as a provider who’s been repaid with disrespect. There’s a desperate kind of clarity in his voice, as if he’s trying to document a legacy before it’s erased by public perception or fractured bloodlines.