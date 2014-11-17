Boosie Badazz

You may have heard the phrase "Free Boosie" before. The words refer to Lil Boosie, a Baton Rouge native who is a household name in Southern hip-hop.

Since beginning his rap career in 1998, Boosie has released five solo studio-albums, more than twenty mixtapes, and several other projects. He's collaborated with labelmate Webbie on numerous projects, the first of which was organized by the late Pimp C, who was the CEO of Boosie's label at the time, that being Trill Entertainment. He's also worked with the likes of Yung Joc, Webbie, Young Jeezy, David Banner, Baby Boy Da Prince, DJ Khaled, Young Buck, Game, Rick Ross, Hurricane Chris, LoLa Monroe, and Pimp C, as well as many others.

After being found not guilty of murder charges, Boosie was sentenced to eight years in state prison for drug charges on November 29, 2011. His album "Incarcerated" was released while he was in prison for the aforementioned murder charge. Fortunately, he was released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary after only two and a half years, on March 5th, 2014.

Although Boosie hasn't officially announced plans for his next project, he did a lot of writing in prison and very well may have something to drop this year. Stay tuned, y'all.