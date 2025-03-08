Boosie Badazz Suggests Amber Rose Testify On Diddy's Behalf In Mogul's Trial After Club Shay Shay Interview

Boosie Badazz's past legal drama have shown the importance of testimony. Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast recently featured Amber Rose, and their conversation quickly made waves. Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer turned media personality, spoke with Rose, a model and entrepreneur known for her candid takes on pop culture. During the interview, Rose revealed that she had attended nearly every one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ exclusive “white parties” since 2009. The clip gained traction after it surfaced across social media. On Instagram and X, it prompted a response from rapper Boosie BadAzz, who commented, “U need to testify to that then, AMBER.”

Sharpe pressed Rose on whether she had ever found herself in the “wrong rooms” at these high-profile gatherings. She insisted that, in her experience, nothing questionable happened. “If these freak-offs are happening, it’s on a completely different day than the actual Puff party,” she said. “Every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time.” Rose described Diddy as an ever-present host, either at the DJ booth, holding a drink, or mingling with guests. She also mentioned her close friendship with Ray J, recalling a conversation where they both admitted they had never been invited to any secretive gatherings.

Boosie Badazz's Reaction

However, Rose made it clear she wasn’t dismissing the allegations against Diddy. “Just because I didn’t see it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” she said, acknowledging the experiences of others. She also addressed his history of abuse, citing the viral video of him assaulting Cassie. While Diddy has denied allegations of threatening and mistreating employees, Rose believes the accusations hold weight.