Amber Rose Reveals She's Attended Every Diddy White Party Since 2009

Amber Rose has trafficked in controversy for most of her career. Sometimes it comes from her, other times it's by association. The latest controversy falls under the latter category. Rose went on the Club Shay Shay podcast and discussed her association with disgraced mogul Diddy. Not only did the model admit to attending Diddy's infamous white parties, she claimed she attended all of them. Every single one, from 2009 to when the mogul was arrested.

"I've been to every Puff party. I've been to every White Party since 2009," Amber Rose asserted. "I'm going to be very, very transparent on this show." Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe asked whether Rose simply stayed away from "wrong rooms," but the model said no. Amber Rose claimed that she's never seen any proof of Diddy's alleged "freak off" parties. "If these freak offs are happening, it's on a completely different day," she claimed. "Every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time." Amber Rose went as far as say that she was never approached about participating in an alleged "freak off."

Are Amber Rose And Diddy Friends?

The model told Shannon Sharpe that none of Diddy's assistants ever approached her. She also noted that Ray J, a close friend of hers who also attended parties, was not approached. Amber Rose believes that the internet has taken rumors and allegations surrounding Diddy and ran with them. "I don't know because the internet is fake," she claimed. Rose may have been reticent to write Diddy off due to white party allegations, but she did identity the Bad Boy founder as an abuser. "He abused Cassie, we all saw the video," Rose explained. "But as far as the freak offs, I don't know about that." The model also said that she wasn't close with Diddy, and mostly interacted with him at parties.

Diddy wasn't the only controversial figure Amber Rose discussed during her Club Shay Shay interview. She also touched on her feelings about her ex, Kanye West. The model felt that West was the victim of not having good people around him. People to tell him no or talk him out of impulsive decisions. "I don't think he has anybody around him that's loving on him, the proper way," she said. "I think he has enablers around him that don't actually care about him."