Ray J And Amber Rose Pose In MAGA Hats After Trump Wins U.S. Election

2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Amber Rose and Ray J onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Both have linked up with Trump in the past.

Ray J and Amber Rose occupy an odd pocket in hip hop culture. Both are significant figures dating back a decade plus. That said, neither have played a direct role role in music in recent years, and they become more known for their antics than their careers. Some could argue their antics have become their careers. This definitely seemed the case on November 6. Amber Rose posted a photo alongside Ray J on her IG Story. Harmless enough? Well, the photo was made a bit more controversial by the fact that both celebs were wearing Donald Trump's MAGA hat.

The timing of the post was not accidental. Trump won his second term as President on November 6, and Amber Rose has been a vocal supporter throughout his campaign. She was more than happy to get Ray J in on the celebration. "Look who I ran into," she wrote over the photo. Ray sporting a MAGA hat is a bit more surprising than Rose, but not by much. The entertainer has been linked to Trump several times over the years. Usually, on his own accord. Ray J went on Hollywood Unlocked in 2020 and declared that the future U.S. President is "the homie." He told host Jason Lee that he could get in touch with Trump in the span of a few minutes.

Ray J Has Met With Donald Trump On Multiple Occasions

Ray J also met with Trump in 2022. The entertainer's manager, David Weintraub, told People that Ray J and Trump spent the day at Mar-a-Lago golfing and talking about business ventures. "He just felt like it was a good time to talk about business and technology and Black empowerment," Weintraub explained. "What he's doing right now is he's exploring options and creating relationships." Ray J's affiliation with Trump even led to a spat with fellow artist Kodak Black in 2023.

Ray went to the comment section on DJ Akademiks profile and claimed that Kodak acted disrespectfully when they both went to meet with Donald Trump. "I took him to Trump house and he did the most," Ray J claimed. "They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct." Wack 100 dismissed the claims that the Florida rapper misbehaved. Kodak Black himself, denied these allegations during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. Regardless, Ray J's opinion of Trump is seemingly stronger than ever.

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
