Ray J And Amber Rose Pose In MAGA Hats After Trump Wins U.S. Election

Both have linked up with Trump in the past.

Ray J and Amber Rose occupy an odd pocket in hip hop culture. Both are significant figures dating back a decade plus. That said, neither have played a direct role role in music in recent years, and they become more known for their antics than their careers. Some could argue their antics have become their careers. This definitely seemed the case on November 6. Amber Rose posted a photo alongside Ray J on her IG Story. Harmless enough? Well, the photo was made a bit more controversial by the fact that both celebs were wearing Donald Trump's MAGA hat.

The timing of the post was not accidental. Trump won his second term as President on November 6, and Amber Rose has been a vocal supporter throughout his campaign. She was more than happy to get Ray J in on the celebration. "Look who I ran into," she wrote over the photo. Ray sporting a MAGA hat is a bit more surprising than Rose, but not by much. The entertainer has been linked to Trump several times over the years. Usually, on his own accord. Ray J went on Hollywood Unlocked in 2020 and declared that the future U.S. President is "the homie." He told host Jason Lee that he could get in touch with Trump in the span of a few minutes.

Ray J Has Met With Donald Trump On Multiple Occasions

Ray J also met with Trump in 2022. The entertainer's manager, David Weintraub, told People that Ray J and Trump spent the day at Mar-a-Lago golfing and talking about business ventures. "He just felt like it was a good time to talk about business and technology and Black empowerment," Weintraub explained. "What he's doing right now is he's exploring options and creating relationships." Ray J's affiliation with Trump even led to a spat with fellow artist Kodak Black in 2023.