50 Cent Issues Ominous Warning To Ray J About Diddy's Sons And Their Altercation

Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 cent displays jewelry commemorating Houston sports teams before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fif is looking out for Ray.

If you didn't already know, Ray J allegedly had a combative altercation with Justin, Quincy, and Christian Combs over his allegations about their father Diddy. A lot of people in the hip-hop world reacted quite wildly to this, including Nicki Minaj in a joint Instagram Live session with Ray. "Do you think that's funny?" she asked him. "You seem like you're joking about it when there are several people traumatized." "You don’t know what the f**k to do with yourself, huh?" the Trinidadian femcee inquired to the actor and singer about his recent news appearance speaking on Sean Combs, something that 50 Cent found quite amusing.

"YO THIS S**T GOT ME CRYING. She said what !" 50 Cent captioned a repost of the Nicki Minaj and Ray J clip on Friday (November 1). "JUSTIN and them gonna f**k you up." Of course, Diddy's sons probably have an issue with the G-Unit mogul too, as he's spent a lot of time speaking out against the Bad Boy executive whether through more serious statements or his trademark trolling. Either way, Ray wants to look past all of this and apologized.

50 Cent Warns Ray J About Diddy's Sons

"I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds," Ray J told Nicki Minaj concerning the altercation with Diddy's sons. "I said some over the top things that had to do with sodomy and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did." "- LETS BUILD EACH OTHER UP!! — LETS LEARN HOW TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS IN NEGATIVE SITUATIONS — TALK IT OUT— WE SQUASHED IT! — 'to live doesn’t mean you’re alive'— WERE ALIVE AND THATS WHAT MATTERS!! — @nickiminaj you are the one who told me that! — Thank you!! Damn Can I tell them about the PEACE! I take full accountability!! ILL DO BETTER!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to face legal trouble and important developments in his federal case and his civil lawsuits. The most recent one concerns prosecutors' scathing response to allegations that they leaked grand jury information to the press. Both sides continue to accuse each other of manipulation regarding their ideal outcome in court.

