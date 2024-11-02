50 Cent Cuts Ties With Starz Over Network's Diddy Interview Series

He's not playing around.

50 Cent has done a lot for the Starz brand. He provided the network with one of its biggest shows to date, Power, and has provided them with various spinoffs as well. 50 knows how to concoct marketable television. Unfortunately for the network, the G-Unit mogul has decided to take his business elsewhere. He posted screenshot of a TV show announcement dating back to 2022, and proceeded to call out the network. The show in question involved Diddy. And as we all know, 50 Cent does not tolerate anything in relation to Diddy.

50's screenshot features Diddy and Fat Joe. The Deadline article that accompanied the screenshot stated that the New York rappers were set to star in an interview show for Starz. The show didn't have a title, but it did have star power. It also had the backing of LeBron James' production company, SpringHill. It did not matter that the Starz deal was struck two years ago, though. 50 Cent was put off by the fact that the network hadn't canceled the show on the heels of Diddy's recent charges. "This is a sh*t head move for Starz," 50 Cent wrote. "I have no idea why they wouldn’t clean this up but I’m not selling any new series to this network."

50 Cent Called Starz's Diddy Collab A 'Sh*t Head Move'

50 Cent then proceeded to tag Cognac and Fat Joe. "This is why I said I’ll wait to do the show," he added. It's a power move (pardon the pun) to severe ties with a TV network on principle. That said, 50 Cent already has some small screen alternatives cooking up on the side. The rapper inked a deal with the production company Lionsgate in August to launch a channel called 50 Cent Action. It will feature a mix of Lionsgate content and access to the entire Power library.