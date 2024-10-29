50 Cent Claims He Refused $3 Million To Perform At Donald Trump's Controversial New York Rally

50 Cent doesn't want to get involved in politics.

50 Cent says he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Donald Trump's latest rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He explained his decision not to endorse the former president during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning. The interview comes with just seven days until the 2024 election.

“I got a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday," 50 revealed, before eventually adding, "They offered $3 million." Despite listening to the offer, 50 says the talks didn't go very far. “I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them," he said.

Read More: 50 Cent Explains How Meek Mill Mishandled The Rumors Of His Alleged Relationship With Diddy

50 Cent Performs In Vancouver

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images.

From there, he explained his decision-making while bringing up Kanye West as an example. “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he said. “He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan." The controversial rapper has been hosting Vultures listening events overseas for months.

50 Cent Speaks On Donald Trump's Offer