50 Cent Claims He Refused $3 Million To Perform At Donald Trump's Controversial New York Rally

BYCole Blake377 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024 © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent doesn't want to get involved in politics.

50 Cent says he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Donald Trump's latest rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He explained his decision not to endorse the former president during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning. The interview comes with just seven days until the 2024 election.

“I got a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday," 50 revealed, before eventually adding, "They offered $3 million." Despite listening to the offer, 50 says the talks didn't go very far. “I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them," he said.

Read More: 50 Cent Explains How Meek Mill Mishandled The Rumors Of His Alleged Relationship With Diddy

50 Cent Performs In Vancouver

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images.

From there, he explained his decision-making while bringing up Kanye West as an example. “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he said. “He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan." The controversial rapper has been hosting Vultures listening events overseas for months.

50 Cent Speaks On Donald Trump's Offer

Check out 50's full comments on why he didn't perform at Sunday's rally at Madison Square Garden below. Without 50 Cent, the event still went on with some celebrity appearances. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s made headlines for several controversial jokes, including one in which he remarked: "There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and the upcoming election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Reveals His Shockingly Low Earnings From The Early Seasons Of "Power"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...