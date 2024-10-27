50 Cent Reveals His Shockingly Low Earnings From The Early Seasons Of "Power"

50 Cent says he was making far less than fans might expect.

50 Cent recently reflected on the making of his hit Starz series, Power, during an interview with Steve Stoute at UnitedMasters’ SelectConNYC event. In doing so, he revealed that the network only paid him $17,000 per episode of the hit show.

“In the Power series, I was receiving $17,000 to be an executive producer, to be a reoccurring character, to be almost a music supervisor, to create the theme song for the show,” 50 Cent said, as caught by AllHipHop. "$17,000 per episode — I get paid more to go to the nightclub and wave." From there, he discussed how he remained motivated to continue working on Power despite the low paychecks. “I just wanted them [STARZ] to get pregnant with the idea that we have to have this baby,” he said. "I wanted to make the show. No one in our culture has made any television and produced what they wanted to make."

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Curtis "50 cent" Jackson performs onstage during the Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC)

Power ended up being extremely successful for Starz and has launched multiple spin-off shows including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. When United Masters shared 50's comments on Instagram, fans of the show praised the legendary rapper for sticking with the idea. "SOMETIMES it makes sense when it doesn’t make cents," one user wrote. Another added: "The things we do, when you believe in yourself!!! The didn't believe!"

Check out the full comments on the early seasons of Power below. They come as 50 has begun working on his next project, a documentary for Netflix centered around the allegations Diddy has faced over the last year. Authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last month. He's already pleaded not guilty. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.