50 Cent Gets Brutally Honest About Why He Rarely Drops New Music

According to 50 Cent, there’s a simple reason he doesn’t rap as much as he used to.

50 Cent has certainly managed to make a name for himself in the world of hip-hop, but nowadays, the mogul tends to focus on his other endeavors more than he does music. During a recent interview with Earn Your Leisure at Invest Fest, he explained exactly why that is. According to him, he'd have to channel his inner "st*pidity" to write music that fits in with the rest of what's coming out these days.

Since he believes this is the case, he's opted to spend more of his time on film production, which he thinks he could make a greater difference with. “If you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my st*pid," he began. "I have to tap into the st*pid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music."

50 Cent Claims He'd Have To "Tap Into [His] St*pid" To Fit In With Current Rappers

“This why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past and I started going towards the film production and development of these projects," 50 Cent continued. "Because I can impact things in a bigger way through that.” While music may not be Fif's main focus these days, he did tease a musical comeback late last year. He told Evropa 2 in November that he planned to drop a new album after wrapping up his "Final Lap" tour.

At the time, he even compared his life after the tour to Eminem's. "When I'm not moving around and I'm not touring and doing things, it's going to permit me to focus on creating music," he said. "You'll get a little more of what you get from Dr. Dre and Eminem from me at that point." What do you think of 50 Cent's explanation for shifting his focus from music to other endeavors in recent years? Can you blame him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.