50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

During a recent interview with Evropa 2, 50 Cent confirmed that he plans to drop another record once he's wrapped up his Final Lap tour. The hitmaker's been making his way around the world since July of this year, and is currently on the European leg of the tour. For now, he says he's focused on making his shows the best they can be. Fif notes, however, that fans can look forward to new music from him sometime in the near future.

50 Cent told the outlet that when he's not traveling around the world for tour, he's in the studio cooking up new material for fans. He went on to compare his life after tour to Eminem's, noting how the rapper doesn't perform very often, though he still drops music. "When I'm not moving around and I'm not touring and doing things, it's going to permit me to focus on creating music," he explained. "You'll get a little more of what you get from Dr. Dre and Eminem from me at that point."

50 Cent Confirms A New Project Is Coming Soon

While Fif didn't disclose many more details of the new project than that, it's safe to say that fans won't be disappointed. The album isn't the only thing 50 Cent's supporters have to look forward to either. Last week, the New York native unveiled a new preview for the next season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The Starz series is loosely based off of the performer's childhood. “So [shocked face emoji] I have the best tour and the best shows? How ya feel about it [Shrug emoji],” he captioned the new trailer.

By the looks of his comments section, fans can't wait to catch season three. What do you think of 50 Cent revealing that he plans to drop another project once the tour's over? Are you looking forward to the new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

