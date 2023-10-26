50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Partners With New Orleans Saints

50 Cent has announced a partnership between his alcohol brand, Sire Spirits, and the New Orleans Saints. “New Orleans has a special place in my heart. It’s a city that exudes creativity and soul, and it’s an honor to partner with an organization like the New Orleans Saints that embodies those same values. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and experiences for the city and its fans," the rapper said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Saints were just as excited to bring Fif on board. “We are truly excited to partner with Sire Spirits. This collaboration represents a perfect blend of the energy and enthusiasm both the New Orleans Saints and Sire Spirits bring to the table. We believe this partnership will further enhance the game-day experience for our fans both inside and outside of the Caesars Superdome," said Matt Webb, the team's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

Read More: Rick Ross Furthers 50 Cent Beef After He Suggests Fat Joe Called Fif Out

Saints Latest Sports Venture For Fif

However, the Saints are just the latest sports team to partner with Sire Spirits. The brand already has an agreement with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, as well as several NBA teams. Furthermore, Fif has a special place in the hearts of Vegas fans. The rapper was chosen to sound the T-Mobile Arena siren ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup earlier this year.

The siren appeared to work its magic as the Golden Knights decimated the Panthers 9-3. After two periods, the Golden Knights led 6-1. The game became tied for the third-highest margin of victory in a Stanley Cup Finals game. There have been six other instances of a 6-goal margin in the Stanley Cup Finals. Many hailed 50 as the team's good luck charm, attributing his siren ring as helping cause the rout. The win sealed the Cup for Vegas, marking the franchise's first title. Furthermore, it was the second major championship for the city of Las Vegas, following on from the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA title in 2022. The Aces repeated as WNBA champions earlier this month.

Read More: 50 Cent Condemns Joe Biden But Says He Has “No Political Aspirations”

[via]