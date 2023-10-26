Rick Ross Furthers 50 Cent Beef After He Suggests Fat Joe Called Fif Out

50 Cent and Rick Ross have longstanding beef against each other, a battle that refused to wane over the years. Despite it being relatively low-key, it bubbles up every once in a while, and the latter just found a way to re-instigate it. Moreover, Rozay suggested that Fat Joe referred to the G-Unit mogul during an Instagram rant against rappers who get their feud rivals roped up in more legal drama in order to bring them down. Of course, this could potentially allude to 50's recent claims that Diddy organized Tupac's murder, or at least, that's what the Maybach Music Group mogul interpreted. First, though, we have to understand what Joey Crack was saying, which he maintained wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

"If I got beef with another rapper, another DJ, and that guy’s fighting the law where he might be going to jail for 10 years, 15 years, I don’t think it’s cool for hip-hop beef to be like, ‘Yeah, go get him!'" Fat Joe began. "'He does this, he does that.’ That’s jail. Now, you think it’s hip-hop, you think it’s fun and games, but R. Kelly’s in jail. For life! One of the greatest, most famous, most illest entertainers- might be the greatest ever- is in jail for life. Not saying what he did was- I’m just telling you, you can go to jail.

Fat Joe's IG Rant Against Rappers Who Take Rap Beef Too Far

"It’s no such thing as you’re too famous to go to jail," Fat Joe went on. "They’ll put you in jail. I’m talking about everybody, guys. I’m not talking about somebody specific. But if I got rap beef with you, it’s not cute for me to try to put your business out there or dirty your face or point allegations to you because I want more ratings or I want to sell more records. And this has just been really happening lately in an amazing way where guys that I respect and I love are seeing other artists or people in vulnerable positions, and are acting like it’s hip-hop beef. ‘Yeah, he did this, he did that.’

"No!" he passionately concluded. "He might go to jail for 10 years and not be able to feed his family. And what is it to you that that man goes to jail? This is real life s**t." The Carol City MC then commented under The Hip-Hop Wolf's Instagram coverage of this rant. "Ohh this the 50 cent #tupac, Diddy s**t! @fatjoe I concur," he wrote. However, many felt that Joe could've also been talking about Ross' beef with DJ Envy, or his own treatment of 50. However you may feel about all this, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe.

