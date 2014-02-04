Artist Bio

If you aren't at least peripherally aware of the Maybach Music Group, there's a good chance you barely, if ever, listen to rap. The imprint, founded, owned and operated by Rick Ross, is home to Meek Mill, Omarion, Rockie Fresh, Wale, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Fat Trel, Tracy T, Gunplay, DJ Scream, Teedra Moses, Stalley, Magazeen, Masspike Miles, and Triple C's. There's also unmistakable, seductively-uttered female ad-lib that introduces the majority of their tracks. To date, three compilations and nine solo albums have been released by MMG, three of them having been certified Gold at this point. Most recently, they released their Self Made Vol. 3 compilation, and Young Sav was named as Vice President of the company. Stay tuned for the further adventures of the MMG clique.