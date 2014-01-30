DJ Scream first garnered his reputation through college stations, while he studied engineering at Tuskegee University. You probably know him as the DJ behind mixtapes for artists such as Young Jeezy, Outkast, The Game, and Gucci Mane. He eventually founded his own brand, called Hoodrich Entertainment, and he was the resident DJ for Montel Williams' tour. Having MTV naming him top DJ of the Year (2010), DJ Scream is slowly becoming one of the more sought after and influential DJ's in the game. He is currently working on a solo album and remains highly prolific in his career, despite maintaining a slight air of secrecy about himself.