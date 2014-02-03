He may not be on everyone’s radar yet, but Fat Trel is well on his way. Raised in Washington D.C, the rapper has an East Coast meets Southern sound that he’s been cultivating from an early age. In 2010, Trel was discovered and signed to the Board of Administration label by Wale. While the partnership didn’t last, it was during this time that he recorded his first mixtape “No Secrets.” In 2012, he released another mixtape “Nightmare on E Street,” with production from Big K.R.I.T, Lex Luger, and Kane Beatz. The mixtape raised him to a new level of success, and more recently in 2013, Trel signed with Wale, Rick Ross, and Maybach Music Group. There are definitely more projects on the horizon for this DMV rapper.