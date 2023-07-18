tupac murder
- CrimeKeefe D Trial Date: What You Need To KnowThe high-profile trial is set to commence in summer 2024.By Axl Banks
- MusicRick Ross Furthers 50 Cent Beef After He Suggests Fat Joe Called Fif OutThe Terror Squad boss seemed to condemn 50's accusations against Diddy, and Rozay connected the dots against his rival.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTupac Murder Suspect Keefe D To Plead Not Guilty, Pending Lawyer SaysKeefe D's arraignment has been pushed back by two weeks. By Aron A.
- CrimeKeefe D Arraignment For Tupac's Murder Delayed For A Second TimeKeefe D is appearing in court today where he's expected to plead not guilty.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDiddy Allegedly Called Tupac's Brother To Deny Murdering HimShakur claims that this happened back in the early 2000s, when an article implicated the Bad Boy mogul in the tragic incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Doubles Down On His Allegation That Diddy "Got 2Pac Killed"50 Cent doesn't care who he offends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTupac's Former Collaborator Says He Wouldn't Want Keefe D In JailNapoleon spoke on what he thinks Tupac would want for Keefe D.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFlavor Flav On Keefe D Arrest: "God Turned This Guy In"Flav said he was "so happy" to hear the news.By Ben Mock
- MusicTupac's Brother Says Keefe D Arrest Brought Back The Trauma Of Rapper's MurderMopreme Shakur said that despite the arrest, the case is far from closed for him.By Ben Mock
- MusicDJ Vlad Refused To Cooperate With Cops On Keefe D Case, Tupac Suspect Being Held Without BailVlad said he refused to let his platform be used to incarcerate people.By Ben Mock
- MusicDiddy's Ex-Bodyguard Disputes Keefe D's Tupac AccountGene Deal is calling cap on Keefe D.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAllen Hughes Reveals Why He Thought Tupac Would Die YoungAllen Hughes gives another inside scoop about Tupac. By Zachary Horvath
- Music2Pac's Brother Claims Biggie Was Planning To Join Thug LifeMopreme Shakur confirmed the long-standing rumor.By Ben Mock
- MusicSuge Knight Could Testify At Hypothetical Keefe D 2Pac TrialThe Death Row exec was next to 2Pac when he was shot.By Ben Mock
- MusicAllen Hughes Claims 2Pac's Murder Was "Never A Mystery"Hughes claims the recent news is about the police closing their case, not solving a mystery.By Ben Mock
- MusicTupac Shakur Murder Investigation Leads To Vegas House SearchTupac's murder investigation has brought itself to a Vegas house's doorstep.By Jake Lyda