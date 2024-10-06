Tupac Murder's Crime Scene Investigator Alleges That Diddy Had Something To Do With It

More allegations emerge about Diddy and the 2Pac murder.

Amid Diddy's federal case for alleged sex trafficking and a mountain of sexual assault allegations, other alleged skeletons continue to emerge further. Moreover, News Nation recently spoke to Sheryl McCollum, who was a crime scene investigator for the death of Tupac Shakur. McCollum alleged that Sean Combs is involved in both that 1996 incident in Las Vegas and to the 1994 shooting that resulted from a failed New York City robbery in Quad Studios as Combs was reportedly in a studio with a 40-person entourage. "This whole thing to me started in 1994, the first time Tupac is shot," the investigator told the outlet.

"You ain’t got to shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money," the Tupac investigator continued. "Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened. How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry? 40." However, Diddy has consistently denied that he had anything to do with either that shooting or 'Pac's death.

Tupac Crime Scene Investigator Speaks On Diddy

"Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something," McCollum added to News Nation. "He’s trapped in an elevator, and then he’s trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run. Both scenes, though, ironically, don’t have video footage. To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time and that location. That, to me, shrinks your suspect pool pretty good. Only a handful of people would have known where he was on both of those days." "People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info," an insider told Page Six, presumably concerning 'Pac's murder.