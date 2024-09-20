Elliott Wilson Tells A Bizarre Diddy Story About Mogul's Interest In Tupac Shakur

No way Diddy actually asked him this...

The recent arrest of Diddy has a lot of folks looking back at his history under a different lens, and it's important to note how damaging this can be. After all, the current scandal around accusations of human trafficking, racketeering, and more against him might misinform or wrongly characterize a lot of previous unrelated incidents. But that's not the only controversy affecting Sean Combs. Apart from those allegations and supposed crimes, he also faces rumors that he was responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur. On this note, Elliott Wilson recently told a bizarre story about the Bad Boy mogul on HipHopDX's The Bigger Picture program, looking back on an interaction he had with him.

As Wilson explains, he "never had a good rapport" with Diddy due to XXL's interview with Shyne after the 1999 club shooting which many believe the executive framed the former Bad Boy rapper for. Elliott Wilson was XXL's editor-in-chief at the time. However, he explained that – around the time of the Money Making Mitch mixtape in 2015 – the New York businessman reached out to him and suggested that he'd be down to talk about "some real s**t" for an interview.

Elliott Wilson Details Strange Diddy Interaction

"I was kicking it with him for a day or two on-and-off, just talking to him and stuff," Elliot Wilson said of Diddy. "He acted like he finally wanted to give me an interview. I remember he said to me, he goes, ‘You gotta ask me some real s**t. You gotta ask me if I killed Tupac.’ And then he walked out of the room. [He] didn’t say it in a way like, ‘I did it.’ He said it in a way of almost like, ‘I want this moment of redemption, of me explaining the situation.’ That’s how I took it, but maybe I’m wrong."

Nevertheless, Elliott Wilson also revealed "that was probably the last time [he] saw [Diddy]," so he ever got to ask the question. As for the Tupac murder case, Keefe D is currently facing trial and has been charged with his murder. His accusations that Combs offered him money to carry out the hit have not only never been confirmed, but outright denied by Puff.