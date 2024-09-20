Method Man Says There Is No Correlation Between Diddy's Downfall And Hip-Hop Culture

Method Man is the latest rapper to be asked about Diddy's actions and arrest.

Method Man and Diddy have been peers in the East Coast hip-hop scene for over 30 years. Meth, along with Wu-Tang Clan, helped further a street-oriented style of hip-hop that sounded as rough as Staten Island was in the 1990s. Diddy was the man behind Bad Boy Records, whose star MC, The Notorious B.I.G., helped advance the commercial viability of hip-hop with a formula of radio-ready records and deep cuts that rappers still follow today. Meth and Big even did a track together on Ready To Die, called "The What." On Thursday afternoon, TMZ asked Method Man about Diddy's ongoing downfall. The interviewer asked if it was something that could damage hip hop culture. Meth pushed back against the notion, imploring fans to draw a line between one man's behavior and the rest of the genre.

"I don't think that it has anything to do with hip hop," Method Man told TMZ. "What are we talking about here, really?" The reporter tried to claim that Diddy's influence may make it hard for some non-listeners to make a separation between him and the rest of hip-hop. "It has nothing to do with hip hop," he asserted. "I don't see the correlation." The Wu-Tang rapper then drew a parallel between Diddy and R Kelly's crimes, adding that there are still a number of people who listen to Kelly's music.

Method Man Addresses Claim That Diddy's Actions Will Have Negative Effects On Hip-Hop

The internet agreed with Method Man's assertion. Many comments pointed to the power dynamic between Diddy and his alleged victims. Diddy has long been one of the most powerful men in entertainment. Artists who've spoken out against him have had their careers negatively affected. Others called out the quality of the question. "He ready to get home to Mrs. Smith. That man ain’t got time for foolishness," said one user. "Did the Harvey Weinstein situation threaten the end of Hollywood? How does this question even make sense?" asked another.