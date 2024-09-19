U.S. Attorney Reveals Text Messages Between Diddy And Alleged Victims

They do not paint Diddy in a good light.

Another day, another harrowing revelation about Diddy. The Assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case against Diddy, Emily Johnson, has revealed damning information about the mogul since his arrest on Monday. Well, more damning information. Diddy was already caught on video assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. Johnson alleged that there was a sex worker present with the couple prior to the assault, however. She also revealed text messages between the mogul and some of his alleged victims.

The names of the alleged victims were not released. The context behind their text exchanges was also kept relatively vague. That said, the statements made in these texts do not portray Diddy in a flattering light whatsoever. "I turn my head for a second," wrote one alleged victim. "And you get f*cked up, and you drag me down the hall by my hair." The other text messages were equally blunt. One of them noted that Diddy gave them "bleeding cuts," while another alleged victim stated that Diddy struck her in the head a "good two times."

Diddy's Alleged Victims Complained Of Physical Abuse

The most heartbreaking text, however, came from the fourth alleged victim. She cut to the heart of the mogul's complex, and called out the mogul for abusing his power. "When you get f*cked up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power," she claimed. "You knock me around. I'm not a rag doll. I'm someone's child." These text messages were submitted to the court a day after Emily Johnson shared alleged texts between Diddy and Cassie. In this case, though, the messages were from Diddy, and they were sent right after the aforementioned hallway assault.