U.S. Attorney Reveals Text Messages Between Diddy And Alleged Victims

BYElias Andrews582 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs with French Montana onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
They do not paint Diddy in a good light.

Another day, another harrowing revelation about Diddy. The Assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case against Diddy, Emily Johnson, has revealed damning information about the mogul since his arrest on Monday. Well, more damning information. Diddy was already caught on video assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. Johnson alleged that there was a sex worker present with the couple prior to the assault, however. She also revealed text messages between the mogul and some of his alleged victims.

The names of the alleged victims were not released. The context behind their text exchanges was also kept relatively vague. That said, the statements made in these texts do not portray Diddy in a flattering light whatsoever. "I turn my head for a second," wrote one alleged victim. "And you get f*cked up, and you drag me down the hall by my hair." The other text messages were equally blunt. One of them noted that Diddy gave them "bleeding cuts," while another alleged victim stated that Diddy struck her in the head a "good two times."

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Denied Bail Due To Victim Intimidation & Bribery

Diddy's Alleged Victims Complained Of Physical Abuse

The most heartbreaking text, however, came from the fourth alleged victim. She cut to the heart of the mogul's complex, and called out the mogul for abusing his power. "When you get f*cked up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power," she claimed. "You knock me around. I'm not a rag doll. I'm someone's child." These text messages were submitted to the court a day after Emily Johnson shared alleged texts between Diddy and Cassie. In this case, though, the messages were from Diddy, and they were sent right after the aforementioned hallway assault.

"Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids," a seemingly panicked Diddy texted Cassie. "Yo, please call, I am surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone." Emily Johnson used this text message as an example of the mogul fearing police recourse. "The defendant knew he had done something," the Assistant U.S. Attorney stated. "That could elicit police response." The text messages between Diddy and his alleged victims have severely hampered the case that the mogul's lawyer has tried to make. Marc Agnifilo tried flipping the hallway assault by placing the blame on Cassie, but the texts have effectively kneecapped this angle.

Read More: Diddy Investigation: Sex Worker Allegedly Plans To Cooperate With Feds

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...