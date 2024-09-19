Diddy Allegedly Denied Bail Due To Victim Intimidation & Bribery

Alleged court documents paint the picture behind Diddy's bond's denial.

XXL reportedly obtained alleged court documents on Thursday (September 19) that explain why the court denied Diddy's bond request after his arrest and indictment. If you hadn't heard, he faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Per these supposed court documents, Sean Combs lost out on bail because of his alleged intimidation and bribery of his alleged victims. He allegedly promised to cover victims' rent, intimated them into lying about the sexually abusive crimes he's accused of, trying to convince them to say their alleged sexual activity was consensual.

The supposed documents sum it up: Diddy allegedly "used his considerable wealth and influence to make victims rely on him financially, for example, by paying for their rent or their cars or by offering them career opportunities." In addition, they claim that after the Cassie lawsuit in November of 2023, he allegedly called one of his victims to offer "support and friendship," plus full financial support. Allegedly, this is also a process the Bad Boy mogul carried out for his alleged victims after federal authorities raided his Los Angeles and Miami mansions back in March.

Diddy At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

"The bail package proposed by defense counsel is insufficient because it fails to adequately protect others from the defendant’s violence, impose measures to prevent and detect obstruction, or prevent the defendant from accessing his vast resources," the court reportedly responded to Diddy's lawyer's Marc Agnifilo's proposed $50 million bail package. Prosecutors also claimed that the music and business executive attempted to contact Dirty Money member Kalenna Harper 128 times. This is because her supposed witnessing of his alleged abuse to Dawn Richard appears in Richard's lawsuit against him.