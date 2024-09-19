Diddy Investigation: Sex Worker Allegedly Plans To Cooperate With Feds

BYCaroline Fisher289 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming ‚Äì Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Diddy's legal battle is just beginning.

Diddy was recently arrested in New York City following months of shocking allegations and lawsuits. The Bad Boy Records founder was charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If convicted, he could serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum of life in prison. Needless to say, the stakes are high here.

According to sources who recently spoke with TMZ, at least two new people plan to cooperate with authorities amid the investigation. Moreover, they're allegedly willing to testify in front of the grand jury sometime soon. Their identities have not been revealed. The outlet reports, however, that one of them is a sex worker who was allegedly involved with Diddy in 2014.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Scrutinizes Diddy’s Inner Circle Amid Indictment

Prosecutors Might Interview New Witnesses In Coming Days, TMZ Reports

Rapper Sean Combs attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

TMZ says they spoke with this individual, and that they shared plans to be interviewed by federal prosecutors later this month. It remains unclear what kind of information they could allegedly have about Diddy. As for other developments in his legal battle, he appeared in court yesterday for an appeal hearing. He asked to be released on bail for the second time, offering to be tracked by a GPS, have no female visitors outside of family, and more.

His request was denied again, however. "The government has proven the defendant is a danger," U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said of the ruling. "The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight." What do you think of two new witnesses allegedly planning to cooperate with authorities later this month amid their Diddy investigation? What about one of them also possibly being a sex worker who was allegedly involved with him in 2014? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Indictment Prompts Baby Oil PSA From Vegas Brothel

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...