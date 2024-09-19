Diddy Investigation: Sex Worker Allegedly Plans To Cooperate With Feds

Diddy's legal battle is just beginning.

Diddy was recently arrested in New York City following months of shocking allegations and lawsuits. The Bad Boy Records founder was charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If convicted, he could serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum of life in prison. Needless to say, the stakes are high here.

According to sources who recently spoke with TMZ, at least two new people plan to cooperate with authorities amid the investigation. Moreover, they're allegedly willing to testify in front of the grand jury sometime soon. Their identities have not been revealed. The outlet reports, however, that one of them is a sex worker who was allegedly involved with Diddy in 2014.

Prosecutors Might Interview New Witnesses In Coming Days, TMZ Reports

Rapper Sean Combs attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

TMZ says they spoke with this individual, and that they shared plans to be interviewed by federal prosecutors later this month. It remains unclear what kind of information they could allegedly have about Diddy. As for other developments in his legal battle, he appeared in court yesterday for an appeal hearing. He asked to be released on bail for the second time, offering to be tracked by a GPS, have no female visitors outside of family, and more.

His request was denied again, however. "The government has proven the defendant is a danger," U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said of the ruling. "The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight." What do you think of two new witnesses allegedly planning to cooperate with authorities later this month amid their Diddy investigation? What about one of them also possibly being a sex worker who was allegedly involved with him in 2014? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.