Diddy Is Worried About His Kids Following His Arrest, Source Alleges

Diddy has a long battle ahead of him.

It's no secret that Diddy's in a tough spot right now. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in New York City following months of damning allegations and lawsuits. He's since been hit with multiple charges and could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Today, it was reported that the mogul has been placed on suicide watch, though his lawyer Marc Agnifilo insists that it's simply part of the facility's protocol.

In fact, Agnifilo described Diddy as “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense" today. Now, however, sources who recently spoke with TMZ have revealed what his main concern is. According to them, it's his seven kids, Quincy, Justin, King, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and Love. He's reportedly desperate for an opportunity to speak to them amid the difficult circumstances, which haven't been easy for anyone involved.

Diddy Reportedly Wants To Speak To His Children

Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs (C) with Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, and Chance Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The source also adds that Diddy's loved ones are leaning on each other and their faith at this time. For now, it remains unclear when he could have an opportunity to finally talk to his children. He's reportedly on a strict schedule at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Earlier this week, his request for pre-trial release was also denied for a second time.