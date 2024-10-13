King Combs Turns Up With Girlfriend Raven Tracy Amid Father Diddy’s Legal Issues

King Combs calls Raven Tracy the "baddest" in the world.

It goes without saying that Diddy's family is dealing with a lot right now. Last month, the Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City, and he's been behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center ever since. He's facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering and was recently offered a May 2025 trial date. Reportedly, his attorney Marc Agnifilo accepted the date, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will actually mark the start of the trial.

Amid all of this, Diddy's children and mother Janice Combs have been by his side. Last week, for example, all but his youngest child were seen filing into the courthouse to support him during his hearing. “The kids were very happy to support their father,” a source told People. “The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there.”

This included Diddy's 26-year-old son Christian "King" Combs, who was also recently spotted partying alongside his girlfriend Raven Tracy. In a clip from their night out, King is also heard telling her that she's the "baddest" in the world. The clip has sparked mixed reactions from social media users in The Shade Room's comments section. While some commenters argue that he should be trying to lay low amid his father's legal issues, others think there's no reason he should put his own life on pause.