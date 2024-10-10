Diddy's Judge Offers Him Court Date For 2025 RICO Trial

We now know when Diddy's trial could officially begin.

We now have an idea of when Diddy's federal trial for alleged sex trafficking could begin thanks to a Thursday (October 10) hearing. He went to Manhattan federal court to attempt to secure bail for a third time, and according to the Inner City Press, his judge offered him and his team a start date for his trial of May 5, 2025. Also, the judge clarified that he could move it to April, but Sean Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo accepted the May start date. However, it's unclear whether or not this set the start date in stone or if the court still has to officially confirm this date.

Nevertheless, prosecutors reportedly suggested to the judge that their case will last three weeks. In addition, the judge also set a discovery hearing for December 18, for which Diddy's attorney requested a gag order over allegations that "agents have been leaking grand jury information and making other prejudicial statements." Not only that, but federal prosecutors also hinted at future charges being added to the original indictment, since their investigation is still ongoing. Amid all this, we still don't know the verdict on Puffy's third bail attempt.

Judge's Trial Start Date Offer For Diddy

This follows Diddy's team's recent accusations that federal authorities leaked the footage of him assaulting Cassie in a hotel room. They also called for an alleged misconduct investigation into the federal case, but it's still unclear whether or not they hindered his chance at a fair trial. At press time, federal authorities have not issued a public statement on the matter, although we can presume they likely discussed this during today's (Thursday, October 10) hearing. This joins other allegations around the case, including more lawsuits of alleged misconduct against the Bad Boy mogul.

Meanwhile, Diddy's ex bodyguard Gene Deal recently claimed that Biggie Smalls' mother Voletta Wallace cosigned his allegations after a supposed conversation that they had. Plenty of other celebrities and accusers have drawn alleged connections between Combs and other famous figures, and pretty much all of them are just allegations. Fortunately, it seems like the court of law is moving forward with his trial and will be able to reach solid conclusions in due time. As allegations continue, it seems like only this trial could separate fact from fiction.

