Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Alleges That Biggie’s Mother Co-Signs His Plan To Expose Mogul

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.
Rapper Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls (Christopher Wallace) joined by Sean (Puffy) Combs and Lil' Kim receives Billboard Music Award on December 6, 1995 at The Coliseum in New York City, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Gene Deal recently got to chat with Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace.

Diddy is currently dealing with his fair share of legal issues. Last month, the Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City and has since been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's been hit with various charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking and could end up serving serious time if convicted. According to his former bodyguard Gene Deal, however, these aren't the only alleged crimes he should be exposed for.

During a recent episode of the Paperwork Party Podcast, he chatted with The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace. Their conversation was brief, but during it, Wallace seemed to express her support for Deal. He then went on to gush about the interaction and the fact that she seemingly co-signed his efforts to expose Diddy. It's speculated that he was referring to theories that Diddy was allegedly involved in Biggie and 2Pac's murders, per AllHipHop.

Gene Deal & Voletta Wallace's Conversation

“Did you hear that?” he asked. “She just said she be watching me. Go ahead and do what you do. Did you hear that? All muthaf*ckas that don’t give a f*ck about n***a, you just heard it from Big’s mama. Yeah.” Their conversation took place just a few months after Wallace weighed in on footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016, which was released earlier this year.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’m praying for Cassie," Wallace also added, "I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video], I pray that he apologizes to her [...] I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that." What do you think of Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal alleging that Biggie's mother supports his plan to expose Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

