Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault

BYElias Andrews129 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Andre Harrel/NU America present 2002 American Music Awards After Party
Usher and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
He's repeatedly spoken out against Diddy.

Gene Deal has had a lot to say following Diddy's arrest. The man who previously worked as Diddy's bodyguard claims that he saw lots of troubling behavior over the years. The most unnerving allegation Deal made yet, however, came to light on October 4. He went on The Art of Dialogue and alleged that Usher, one of Diddy's proteges in the 1990s, was sexually assaulted by the mogul. Furthermore, Deal alleges Usher was in such bad shape following the assault that he was hospitalized.

Deal asserts that he was not around when the alleged assault and hospitalization took place. "I heard it from some music executives," he explained. "I'm not gonna speak on they name. They may speak on it theyself." The former bodyguard claimed that he didn't know who Usher was at the time, because the singer was still establishing himself as an R&B star. "'Puff send this little kid to the hospital,'" he alleges he was told. "'Man, n**ga was bleeding from the butt.' And that's what was said." Deal claimed that he was prompted to share this story because of the allegations that were recently made against Diddy.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Alleges That Diddy's Hostile Treatment Is Racially Motivated

Usher Claims He Saw "Curious Things" Living With Diddy

"They got kids coming forward," Deal noted. "They said that he did that... That sh*t is crazy." Deal was adamant, however, that he has no evidence as to whether the alleged Usher incident is true. "That's just something that I heard," he restated. The allegations that Gene Deal is referring to the claims made by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. He announced that over 3,800 people have come forward and claimed that Diddy assaulted them. Of the 120 cases Buzbee has agreed to take on, he stated that one of them was nine years old at the time of the alleged assault.

"Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties," Buzbee told reporters. "Typically after parties or album release parties, New Year's Eve parties, Fourth of July parties. Something they called a puppy party or white parties." Usher has not publicly responded to Gene Deal's comments. He did, however, talk about the "wild" experiences he had being under Diddy's wing. "It was curious," he said during a Howard Stern appearance. "I got a chance to see some things... It was crazy."

Read More: Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges Russell Simmons Influenced Diddy's Lifestyle

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...