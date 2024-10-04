Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault

He's repeatedly spoken out against Diddy.

Gene Deal has had a lot to say following Diddy's arrest. The man who previously worked as Diddy's bodyguard claims that he saw lots of troubling behavior over the years. The most unnerving allegation Deal made yet, however, came to light on October 4. He went on The Art of Dialogue and alleged that Usher, one of Diddy's proteges in the 1990s, was sexually assaulted by the mogul. Furthermore, Deal alleges Usher was in such bad shape following the assault that he was hospitalized.

Deal asserts that he was not around when the alleged assault and hospitalization took place. "I heard it from some music executives," he explained. "I'm not gonna speak on they name. They may speak on it theyself." The former bodyguard claimed that he didn't know who Usher was at the time, because the singer was still establishing himself as an R&B star. "'Puff send this little kid to the hospital,'" he alleges he was told. "'Man, n**ga was bleeding from the butt.' And that's what was said." Deal claimed that he was prompted to share this story because of the allegations that were recently made against Diddy.

Usher Claims He Saw "Curious Things" Living With Diddy

"They got kids coming forward," Deal noted. "They said that he did that... That sh*t is crazy." Deal was adamant, however, that he has no evidence as to whether the alleged Usher incident is true. "That's just something that I heard," he restated. The allegations that Gene Deal is referring to the claims made by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. He announced that over 3,800 people have come forward and claimed that Diddy assaulted them. Of the 120 cases Buzbee has agreed to take on, he stated that one of them was nine years old at the time of the alleged assault.