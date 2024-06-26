Quando Rondo Agrees To Plea Deal In Federal Drug Case

The rapper was arrested last June.

Quando Rondo was on the fast track to stardom in the 2010s, but legal problems reared their ugly head. The rapper was sued for assault and battery in 2019, then was linked to a shooting at an Atlanta club in 2020. It got even worse in 2023. Rondo was arrested in June on charges related to drug sales and gang activity. He was released on bond, but arrested in December when the case turned federal. He pled not guilty to all charges. On June 25, 2024, the rapper decided to cop a plea deal.

United States Attorney Jill E. Steinberg filed documentation in the United States District Court Southern District of Georgia on Tuesday. The documentation stated that both sides have agreed to a plea deal. The details of the plea deal, however, were not revealed to the public. The judge presiding over the case has yet to make a decision on said deal. Quando Rondo is currently looking at two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substances Act. He's also charged with the use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Quando Rondo's Plea Details Has Not Been Revealed

The rapper has made an attempt to turn his life around in light of these serious charges. Quando Rondo recently celebrated eight months of sobriety on Instagram. "I been sober 8 months straight," he wrote in the caption. "I came along way boy. Thats the only thing I appreciate about this life I finally love being sober. I used to take so many drugs. Tblacc & Pluto them used to say I'm tripping but I'm surprised I didn't OD. Thats just mean that I'm here 4 a reason."