Breaking Down Quando Rondo's Legal Troubles

Rising star Quando Rondo has recently found himself entangled in legal troubles once again. Over the years, the Savannah rapper has garnered significant attention for being involved in multiple legal issues. His series of legal challenges have also cast a shadow over his promising career. Quando Rondo was recently arrested for a DUI, but this pales in comparison to his other controversies. Most infamously, he was linked to the murder of King Von in 2020. This negative publicity has led some fans to question their support for Rondo. However, others have continued to rally behind him, believing in his innocence.

Born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, he first gained widespread popularity with his breakout single “I Remember,” featuring Lil Baby in 2018. Since then, he has built a dedicated fan base and collaborated with prominent artists in the industry. But as aforementioned, he’s been making headlines more for his troubles with the law. Here, we’ll delve into the several legal issues surrounding Quando Rondo.

2019: Assault And Battery Lawsuit

On March 15, 2019, Complex reported an incident involving Quando Rondo and Youngboy NBA. A lawsuit had been filed against them by YoungBoy’s former tour manager and DJ, Carl Capers, alleging assault, battery, and emotional distress. According to the lawsuit, on December 21, 2018, during a concert in Florence, South Carolina, the two artists got into an argument with a fervent fan. Capers asserted that he, YoungBoy, Quando, and their entourage were taken backstage by venue management after the confrontation escalated.

Capers further claimed that, while backstage, he was assaulted by Rondo and YoungBoy. He contended that Rondo, without provocation, initiated the incident by attempting to force him back onstage to quell the fan disturbance for the safety of their team. While Capers refused, he alleged that both Quando Rondo and YoungBoy immediately assaulted him, causing him to sustain a cracked tooth, bloody face, and injuries to his reputation.

2020: A Public Altercation With King Von

One of the most significant incidents involving Quando Rondo was the highly publicized altercation that took place in November 2020. The rapper was linked to a violent confrontation outside a nightclub in Atlanta. The rift eventually led to a shoot-out that resulted in the tragic death of King Von. The incident sparked a heated debate about the circumstances surrounding the altercation, and raised questions about self-defense, as Quando Rondo claimed that he and his entourage were acting in self-defense during the confrontation.

According to TMZ’s report on the matter, Quando had been taking a nap outside the nightclub. Soon after, he woke up to the sight of King Von and his entourage approaching him and his associates angrily. Video footage captured the moment Von threw punches at Quando Rondo before the subsequent gunfight ensued.

Following King Von’s death, Quando chose to remain silent regarding the incident until two weeks later when he revealed his track “End of Story.” Through the song, he spoke on the shooting, addressed his role in the event, and once more asserted that he acted in self-defense. Notably, he expressed solidarity with his friend Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Timm, who faced charges related to the murder of King Von.

2023-2024: Drug Charges And A DUI

In June 2023, Quando Rondo faced trouble with the law when he was apprehended in Chatham County, Georgia. He was charged in connection to drug sales and gang activity. Prosecutors asserted that he was implicated in the sale of marijuana. Despite these charges, Rondo secured his release on a $100,000 bond a few days after representatives from Atlantic Records had appeared in court.

A few weeks after his release on bond, however, he was involved in a car crash and displayed symptoms of a possible overdose. In response, prosecutors filed a motion seeking to revoke Rondo’s bond. Nevertheless, the motion was rejected. He was, however, barred from driving, until the conclusion of his trial on the drug and gang charges. Several months following his release on bond, the rapper found himself in FBI custody facing federal drug charges, even though he was already on bond for state drug charges.

On February 6, 2024, Quando Rondo was arrested and taken into custody in Georgia. The charges were for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Moreover, this arrest is linked to the aforementioned 2023 car accident involving the rapper. Unsurprisingly, Quando Rondo has been released once again, this time on a $4,600 bond. Hopefully, this will mark the end of his encounters with the law.

