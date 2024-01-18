Quando Rondo Issues PSA Amid Legal Problems

Quando Rondo has had his own fair share of legal issues over the past year or so. Consequently, he recently hopped online to give fans some advice. He shared a lengthy message about doing "the right thing," noting how ultimately, friends won't be able to do much for you if you find yourself behind bars. He also issued a PSA to "rats," arguing that if they know they're bound to "snitch," they should just "stay out the way."

"Before you jump off [the] porch and join the streets remember quote on quote your click (Lmao) ain't gone have nothing for you when your lawyer asking for $100k," he began. "Your friends (Lmao) ain't gone do nothing but say damn. When you get jammed people gone scream free you but ain't gone do nothing for your mom or kids."

Quando Rondo's Message To Fans

"That female you doing the most for will more than likely be sneaking around with your friends and enemies 6 months into a 2 year bid !! So from this day on I hope the yougins realize do the right thing cuz in the end you gone be on your own you get in the wrong situation!!!" he continued. "2 solid 2 fold tho." He then moved on to his message for "snitches," insisting that no matter what, he'd never become one. "Why jump into something you know you gone tell bout wth ! If you ain't built like that stay out the way ! One thing ill never do is let 12 break me out my morals [laughing emojis]. I'mma die a real n****, I'mma die a real."

