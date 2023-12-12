Quando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty To New Federal Drug Charges

Over the weekend, Quando Rondo was arrested by the FBI in Savannah. It's the most recent in a long series of legal troubles for the rapper and it could prove to be the most serious. He was hit with a large indictment of more than a dozen charges. Included in the indictment are counts of conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances. There are also charges related to illegal possession of a firearm. Rondo and others are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Earlier today, Rondo appeared in court to be read his charges and give his official plea. Unsurprisingly, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. That was the only major development while he was in court today but he's expected to be back soon. He'll return to court later this week for a bond hearing in an attempt to get released from police custody. It's unclear whether he will be granted the opportunity for release given his troubled history with the law and the major implications of the allegations. Check out the full story of his plea in court today below.

Quando Rondo Pleas Not Guilty

These new legal developments follow an already hectic year for Rondo. He was already indicted once this year and accused of being the leader of a gang. He was also accused of propping up a conspiracy to sell marijuana in order to buy hydrocodone pills. Rondo later accused someone in his circle of snitching and claims that's what led to his eventual indictment. He was granted bond for the case in June and an attempt by the prosecution to revoke it was shot down in July.

Later in July, Rondo got into a serious car accident. There was speculation that he was under the influence and was even given Narcan after exhibiting the early symptoms of an overdose. As a result of his ongoing legal trouble, he was nearly banned from his hometown. It wasn't until last month that he finally learned that he wouldn't be banned after a judge declined the ruling. What do you think of Quando Rondo pleading not guilty after being arrested for drug trafficking? Let us know in the comment section below.

