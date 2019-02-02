plea
- MusicChinx's Alleged Killer Pleads Guilty To ManslaughterThe update comes nine years after his murder.ByCole Blake1307 Views
- CrimeLil Zay Osama Enters "Not Guilty" Plea In Machine Gun CaseThe Chicago rapper is looking at two decades behind bars for gun charges.ByElias Andrews502 Views
- CrimeQuando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty To New Federal Drug ChargesQuando was arrested in Savannah over the weekend.ByLavender Alexandria600 Views
- MusicKeefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder CaseAfter multiple delays in his arraignment process, Duane Davis finally made the claim we all expected him to make.ByGabriel Bras Nevares554 Views
- CrimeTupac Murder Suspect Keefe D To Plead Not Guilty, Pending Lawyer SaysKeefe D's arraignment has been pushed back by two weeks. ByAron A.600 Views
- CrimeMystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape Case: ReportThe rapper faces several charges including battery, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, and simple robbery.ByErika Marie1.6K Views
- CrimeDrake Bell Pleads Guilty In Child Endangerment CaseIt is unclear whether the Nickelodoen star will be serving jailtime. ByYoni Yardeni3.2K Views
- MusicTrick Daddy Takes Plea Deal After Cocaine & DUI ChargesTrick Daddy's recent arrest for cocaine possession and driving under the influence have been dropped entirely following a plea deal. ByMitch Findlay10.4K Views
- CrimeSerius Jones Pleads Guilty In Human Trafficking Case: ReportJones pleaded guilty to pimping, dissuading a witness, and assault.ByKarlton Jahmal12.9K Views
- CrimeG Herbo Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Ari Fletcher: ReportG Herbo will not be sentenced to any time in jail.ByAlex Zidel8.1K Views
- CrimeOne Of Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealers Pleads Not Guilty: ReportOne of Mac's alleged drug dealers pleaded not guilty yesterday.ByKevin Goddard1.6K Views
- CrimeKodak Black Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges: ReportKodak Black has reportedly changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty."ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- GossipKodak Black Will Reportedly Plead Guilty In Illegal Gun CaseKodak Black is expected to change his plea next week.ByAlex Zidel20.0K Views
- CrimeR. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty On NYC Sex Trafficking ChargesR. Kelly has seemingly been found and has entered a not guilty plea.ByAlex Zidel8.5K Views
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To Punching Dad: ReportKevin Hunter Jr. and his father allegedly got into an altercation in a parking lot following Kevin Jr.'s parents' divorce.ByAron A.1320 Views
- SportsAdam "Pacman" Jones' Casino Arrest: Cheating Caught On VideoWatch the footage of Jones "capping bets" at the blackjack table leading up to his arrest.ByDevin Ch10.1K Views
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Had No Idea Her Money Would Be Used To Bribe Colleges, According To LawyerQuestionable defence, for sure. ByChantilly Post1421 Views
- MusicLil Pump Posts Multiple Distress Calls On Instagram: "I Feel Like Ima Die Soon"Lil Pump calls out to his followers with a couple of loaded messages.ByDevin Ch63.2K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's Boyfriend Pleads Guilty To Latest ChargesKenneth Petty pleads guilty to driving with a suspended license. ByAlex Zidel8.3K Views
- MusicYNW Melly Pleads Not Guilty In Double Murder Of His FriendsYNW Melly entered a not guilty plea today in court.ByAlex Zidel15.6K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges Of Aggravated Sexual AbuseThe singer officially entered his plea this morning.ByZaynab1439 Views
- Music6ix9ine's Full Guilty Plea Has Been Made Available To PublicIt's not looking good for Tekashi. ByMitch Findlay129.5K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Labels 6ix9ine A "Snitch" For Guilty PleaHe says "gang banging sh*t" was different back in his day.ByZaynab248.3K Views