Keefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder Case

After facing multiple delays in his arraignment process, Duane "Keefe D" Davis finally pleaded not guilty in Tupac Shakur's murder case. Moreover, he appeared in Clark County court on Thursday (November 2) in Las Vegas alongside his public defender, which he got after he couldn't afford a lawyer. Of course, this falls within predictions of what we expected Davis to state, as a not guilty plea seems obvious in these circumstances. After all, he was quite calm in the backseat of the police car, or at least from the body-cam footage of his arrest that we saw. Regardless, now the gears will start turning to unveil whether the 60-year-old is truly responsible for the hip-hop legend's tragic passing.

Furthermore, this follows years of Keefe D boasting and commenting on Tupac's murder in ways that link him to the crime. For example, he claimed that he gave his nephew Orlando Anderson the murder weapon that took 'Pac's life back in 1996. Amid other allusions to the mystery, this is apparently what caused investigators and prosecutors to reopen this case. However, this is far from the only accusation or narrative at play in this story.

Not only is Keefe D at the center of these accusations, but folks also roped Diddy into the list of suspects. His former bodyguard, Gene Deal, recently spoke to The Art Of Dialogue about what many see as a suspicious bond between the two. "Keefe D, I’ve seen him a number of times,” Deal remarked. “[He and Diddy] were gambling together, they were drinking together, they had fun, they was hanging out in hotels. Yes, they did have a relationship. As far as me having any information whether he commissioned Keefe D to do a murder, nah bruh, that ain’t me. They can ask me, did I see Keefe D? Yes, I did. Was he around? Yes, he was."

Meanwhile, this is adding another conspiratorial layer to this current trial, which will surely be relevant. But these theories and speculative comments have existed from the day that the Death Row icon left this Earth. As such, maybe this trial will bring justice forward, or it will continue a cycle of dead ends. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Keefe D and Tupac Shakur.

