2Pac’s Brother Reacts To Theory Diddy Was Involved In His Murder After Keefe D Arrest

2Pac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, has responded to Keefe D’s arrest and the theory that Diddy may have been involved in the killing of the legendary rapper. Addressing the situation on The Comedy Hype News Show on Monday, Shakur admitted that it feels like his brother is “being vindicated.”

“I don’t have to do anything. This individual [Keefe D] mentioned [Diddy’s] name. Law enforcement has a job to do. Will they do it? It does feel like Pac is being vindicated because back in them days when things were going down everybody thought he was crazy,” Shakur said. “He may have not expressed it properly but that don’t mean he was wrong. Ya dig? So we’ll see.”

Read More: Keefe D’s Indictment Claims He Was Seeking “Retribution” Against 2Pac And Suge Knight

Mopreme Shakur At 2Pac's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Mopreme Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honored with a star on the Hollywood. Walk of Fame on June 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

He further said: “I’m fortunate enough to have my freedom. I consume media. I’ve seen interviews — these interviews they speak of that they used to land this indictment on this dude I’ve seen em’ and he’s saying things I got questions about. [Keefe D] mentioned certain people that may be accomplices so at this point in the game somebody’s accountable. Are they gonna make everybody he’s talking about accountable?” Check out Mopreme Shakur's full comments on The Comedy Hype News Show below.

Mopreme Shakur Addresses Diddy Rumors

Shakur was referencing the numerous interviews Keefe D has done about 2Pac’s murder during the years. He's mentioned Diddy's name in them several times. In the wake of his arrest, a video of Keefe admitting his concerns about being jailed while speaking with The Art of Dialogue has resurfaced online. Las Vegas police finally arrested Keefe D on September 29. He will appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday, October 4. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Disputes Keefe D’s Tupac Account

[Via]