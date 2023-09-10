Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Disputes Keefe D’s Tupac Account

Gene Deal, who formerly served as Diddy's bodyguard, has spoken out to dispute Keefe D's account of Tupac Shakur's murder. “Well, the story I heard. That was portrayed in the murder rap movie or whatever. And it was Greg Katie accounts that supposedly Keefe D gave," Deal told The Art of Dialogue. “If you ever been in an interrogation or anything that has to do with some law enforcement right — before they get to that videotape. Before they get to that camera — it’s already written down what you’re going to say. They going to tell you what they need for you to say and how they need for you to think and what you need to do to get out this situation."

He continued. “And Keefe D, no disrespect. To me, he did what he had to do to walk home. He said what he had to say to be a free man. All the players is dead right now. He’s the only spade left on the table. He gone win. Or, he gone lose.”

Keefe D Charges "Imminent"

Last month, it was reported that prosecutors were pushing for "imminent charges against Keefe D. According to sources who spoke with The Daily Mirror, prosecutors are ready to present the case to bring Duane "Keefe D" Davis to a Las Vegas grand jury. Keefe D has long claimed that he is a material witness to the murder of 2Pac. Furthermore, he has gone as far as to say that he handed the gun to his nephew Orlando Anderson before Anderson reportedly killed 2Pac in September 1996. "We expect this matter to become a criminal case imminently. Keefe has gloated so much about this that he has effectively talked himself into huge legal trouble," detectives on the case reportedly told the British newspaper.

This comes after a grand jury was convened last month. Meanwhile, law enforcement in Las Vegas executed several raids on properties connected to Keefe D. The primary raid was on the home of Keefe D's ex-wife, where bullets were among the evidence taken into custody. However, it was also revealed in August that the bullets recovered did not match samples recovered from the 1996 crime scene.

[via]