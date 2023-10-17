Keefe D
- CrimeTupac Murder Trial Hit With Multi-Month DelayThe trial is now scheduled to get under way in November. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKeefe D's Nephew Confessed To 2Pac Killing, Former Cop AllegesA retired cop has shed new light on the murder of 2Pac.By Cole Blake
- MusicKeefe D's Nephew Bragged About Murdering 2Pac, Retired Cop AllegesAccording to Robert Ladd, informants gave authorities Orlando Anderson's name within days of 2Pac's shooting.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKeefe D Hires New Lawyer Ahead Of 2Pac Murder TrialKeefe D has ditched his public defenders.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeKeefe D's Bail Set At $750k In Tupac Murder CaseThe case is expected to get underway later this year in June.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWack 100 Explains Why Keefe D Won't Be Convicted In 2Pac Murder CaseWack 100 is confident in what is going to happen.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKeefe D's Bail Hearing DelayedKeefe D will have to wait another week for his bail hearing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKeefe D Seeks House Arrest While Awaiting Tupac Murder TrialProsecutors currently feel that Pac's alleged killer is "too dangerous" for house arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKeefe D Is Too Dangerous For Bail In Tupac Murder Trial According To ProsecutorsNevada state prosecutors don't want Keefe D to be freed. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKeefe D Says His Comments On 2Pac Are "Entertainment"Keefe D says the truthfulness of his interviews on 2Pac's death are unverified and were done for entertainment.By Cole Blake
- Music2Pac's Father Calls Keefe D A "Pawn" Used By Death Row Or The Government"It’s not the truth," Billy Garland says of Keefe D's arrest.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicVanilla Ice Recalls 2Pac Labeling Him "Great" & Admits He Knows "Too Much" About His DeathVanilla Ice recently reflected on his friendship with the late 2Pac.By Cole Blake
- Gossip2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Allegedly Jumped Multiple Times In JailAccording to Reggie Wright Jr., Keefe D's already been "whooped" on various occasions since his arrest.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Hit Reacts To Keefe D ArrestBig Hit says that Keefe D's arrest doesn't provide any closure in 2Pac's death.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKeefe D Trial Date: What You Need To KnowThe high-profile trial is set to commence in summer 2024.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureWhen Does Keefe D's Trial Start? New Details Emerge Around Tupac's Alleged KillerWe won't see Duane Davis back in court until early 2024, but he still has several months to wait until his trial is due to begin.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Trolls Keefe D For Public Defender, Urges Diddy To "Throw A Ni**a A Bone"Fif has been providing his usual comedic commentary as we wait for more updates in Tupac's murder investigation.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Can't Afford A LawyerAccording to reports, Keefe D will be using a public defender.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Discusses Keefe D Arrest: "I Was Kind Of Surprised"Boosie Badazz says he thought Keefe D had immunity.By Cole Blake
- SportsKeefe D Stunned That Mike Tyson Was Close With Tupac And BiggieIt is worth mentioning that Tupac and Mike were close too. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeTupac Murder Suspect Keefe D To Plead Not Guilty, Pending Lawyer SaysKeefe D's arraignment has been pushed back by two weeks. By Aron A.
- CrimeKeefe D Arraignment For Tupac's Murder Delayed For A Second TimeKeefe D is appearing in court today where he's expected to plead not guilty.By Lavender Alexandria
- Gossip7 Times 50 Cent Put Diddy on Blast50 Cent can’t stop 'til he gets enough. The iconic rapper takes another jab at Diddy — this time over Keefe D getting arrested in connection with Tupac Shakur’s murder.By Marvin J