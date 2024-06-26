Why Is Wack 100 Trying To Post Keefe D's Bail?

The judge raised concerns surrounding the legitimacy of the funds.

Cash Jones, better known as Wack 100, attempted to post bail for Duane “Keefe D” Davis,” the man charged in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Wack had already discussed his intentions to post Keefe D’s bail in the past but his appearance in court this week didn’t necessarily work out as he hoped. The judge met his offer with skepticism and pressed Wack on the legitimacy of the funds. Below, we’ll be diving into the details surrounding Wack’s recent appearance in court.

The Background Of Keefe D's Trial

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis faces a first-degree murder charge for his alleged role in the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur and injured Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. Arrested last September, Davis, now 61, lived in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson with his wife and son. His arrest came decades after he had detailed his involvement in the shooting through a federal proffer agreement, which initially granted him immunity for his statements related to the case.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and maintains that his health conditions, including a prior colon cancer diagnosis, necessitate his release to house arrest. The court set his trial date for November. However, he argues that the deterioration of his health relates to poor health conditions. Keefe D said that his condition worsened due to a lack of proper nutrition and medical care.

Wack 100's Bail Offer

According to Rolling Stone, Cash “Wack 100” Jones's involvement in the case emerged when Davis testified that Jones was providing $112,500 as a non-refundable deposit for his $750,000 bond. This offer raised questions, particularly after a recorded jail call suggested a link between Jones's funding and deal to exploit Davis's story for commercial gain. Prosecutors argued that Wack's bail money offer might connect to a potential series or film project detailing Davis's life and the events surrounding Tupac's murder.

During a court hearing, prosecutors played a portion of a jail call between Jones and Davis. In the call, Jones proposed creating a series about Davis’s life. Wack mentioned that some of the potential episodes would focus on Davis’ upbringing as a youth, as well as particular individuals surrounding the East Coast-West Coast feud, such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, and his late nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who is the suspected shooter in Tupac’s murder. Ultimately, the judge expressed concerns that the bail money might derive from a transaction where Davis benefits from discussing the crime.

Interestingly enough, during an interview with Vlad TV, Wack 100 revealed that he previously crossed paths with Keefe D at his studio. Wack explained that, at the time, he was in the process of securing the life rights of Orlando Anderson. There’s no confirmation whether there’s any connection between that conversation and Wack’s alleged proposal to create a series out of Keefe D’s life story.

The Jail Call

The jail call in question relates to two conversations that Keefe D had: one with his wife and another with Wack. In his conversation with his wife, he reportedly said, "Cash [Jones] ain’t got no damn money to get me out." Over the recorded call, he also reportedly heard told her that Wack serves as a front. “[It’s] the Jewish man that own the fucking movie company. Cash ain’t got no fucking money to own no fucking movie company. …They just using him as a front, so it won’t look like they did it, you know what I’m saying?”

However, Keefe D told the court that he lied to his wife, who didn't trust Wack, to "get her off my back." He added that he only lied to her to get her to sign off on something related to the case. "I said [Jones] had no money like that… just so she could sign the fucking bond and leave as is," he testified.

The call involving Wack 100 painted another picture, however. Prosecutors played the call where Wack reportedly detailed potential plans for a television project including filming 10 episodes before the trial ends. "My thing is, fuck the movie shit, takes too long. We get to that later. Let’s do the series, you know what I’m saying?" Wack said. But when the defense lawyer asked Wack if he has "anything in writing that states that you will derive any benefit from Keffe D’s release and his story?," Wack responded, "No, I don’t.

The Court's Scrutiny

LAD VEGAS, NV - JUNE 25: Cash "Wack 100" Jones, who put up the bail for Duane "Keffe D" Davis, is shown during an interview in a court hearing for Davis on June 25, 2024 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur. The judge denied Davis' request to be released on bond. (Photo by K.M. Cannon-Pool/Getty Images)

Judge Carli Kierny expressed doubts about the source of the bail money, highlighting the need for transparency and legality. She emphasized that the funds used for bail should not come from any agreement where Davis profits from recounting his involvement in Shakur’s murder. Although Jones testified via Zoom, claiming that his offer was unconditional and not tied to any business deal, the court remained unconvinced.

Judge Kierny decided to withhold a final ruling on the bail until she could review the bank records submitted by Jones. She pointed out that the defense failed to sufficiently demonstrate that the bail money was unconnected to any commercial exploitation of Davis’s story. This left Davis’s bail status uncertain, with the court demanding clearer evidence of the money’s source.

Health Concerns & Desperation

Davis’s plea for house arrest also centered on his health issues. He testified about his deteriorating condition, citing his need for better medical care and nutrition. Davis described the inadequate food and healthcare in jail, arguing that these conditions were life-threatening given his history of cancer. He admitted to lying to his wife during a recorded jail visit, claiming he did so out of desperation to secure her cooperation in posting bail.

