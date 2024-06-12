Diddy Ordered $1M Hit On 2Pac & Suge Knight, Ex-Detective Alleges

Allegedly, Keefe D agreed.

Shocking allegations against Diddy only continue to surface, as the Bad Boy Records founder fights various lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Recently, for example, a former LAPD detective who was involved in investigations of 2Pac and Biggie's deaths spoke with The New York Times. The ex-detective, Greg Kading, recalled a disturbing alleged admission from Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Keefe D was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in 2Pac's 1996 murder.

Kading claims that Keefe D accused Diddy of ordering a hit on 2Pac, as well as Suge Knight, back in 1995. He says that Keefe D recalled the mogul holding a meeting about it in a hotel room during a Summer Jam tour. Allegedly, Diddy told a room full of alleged "crips" that he wanted the duo's “heads.”

Greg Kading Recalls Keefe D's Shocking Alleged Admission

Moreover, Kading says Keefe D also admitted to allegedly being offered $1 million by Diddy for the murders. “Man, we’ll wipe their a— out quick," he allegedly replied. The following year, 2Pac was shot in a drive-by in Vegas, shortly after an alleged physical altercation with Keefe D's nephew Orlando Anderson at a Mike Tyson fight. The icon succumbed to his injuries at a hospital just a few days later.

Ahead of his 2023 arrest, Keefe D wrote about his beef with 2Pac in his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend." He claimed that he had obtained a gun before searching the city for 2Pac and Knight. Eventually, he admitted to handing off the weapon to his nephew. He alleged that Anderson went on to shoot 2Pac four times, ultimately taking his life. What do you think of ex-LAPD detective Greg Kading's account of Keefe D's shocking alleged admission? Are you surprised by it, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

