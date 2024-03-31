Keefe D "Could've Spilled His Guts" About Diddy, Ex-FBI Agent Claims

Retired FBI agent Phil Carson, who worked on the murder of 2Pac, says it's possible the murder suspect in the case, Keefe D, could've "spilled his guts" about Diddy. Noting the life sentence Keefe D is facing, Carson explained that he could've provided information to help himself out. Keefe D previously claimed Diddy placed a $1 million hit on 2Pac. The comments come as Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. He is also facing numerous civil lawsuits related to misconduct allegations.

"It's not like the olden days of the Italian mafia where everybody kept their mouth shut," Carson began, speaking with The Daily Mail. "As soon as somebody has handcuffs on them, they'll sell out their own mom now. Keefe's arrested, and that's a game-changer, because they have something over him. And that's when he may start spilling his guts. He's an OG from out here."

Read More: Diddy Raid: Multiple Guns Reportedly Found During Home Search

Authorities Raid Diddy's Miami Property

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Police and Homeland Security officers are seen at the waterfront mansion of Sean Combs aka Diddy in Miami during a bi-coastal raid on March 25, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Carson continued: "He's rubbed shoulders with a lot of the big shots. Every one of those guys has a story to tell about how the streets were run back then. So who's to say Keefe didn't start throwing stuff out there that he hasn't talked about before, to potentially save his a**? That's not to say it's the reason federal law enforcement executed these warrants on Diddy's house. But it would be interesting to know what the evidence is, and where that evidence came from, that they put in these affidavits to get both these search warrants. It's got to be something of substance."

Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, labeled the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement the following day. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," he said. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way." Be on the lookout for further updates on the case against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mase Reacts To Diddy Home Raids: "Reparations Is Getting Closer"

[Via]