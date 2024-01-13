Keefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In Court

Keefe D's court case for the murder of Tupac Shakur has plenty of other suspects in its sights, especially from the defense's side. Moreover, on Thursday (January 11), his lawyers submitted a tape of him claiming that Diddy offered him a million dollars to murder the West Coast legend, according to The U.S. Sun. However, the clip reportedly doesn't feature the Bad Boy mogul at all, but rather Keefe (real name Duane Davis) laughing about his alleged involvement with Vegas police. Apparently, Sean Combs wanted 'Pac and Suge Knight taken care of because tensions between the East Coast and West Coast had reached an all-time high.

Furthermore, this follows other accusations that Diddy had something to do with this whole debacle. For example, L.A.P.D. Detective Greg Kading did so back in 2011, also alleging that Suge put out the hit on Biggie Smalls. "We got Keffe D’s back up against the wall," he recalled to HipHopDX around this time, explaining how they began to put the pieces of the story together. While this is purely speculative, it's also to show for just how long rumors like these have dominated hip-hop conversations and gossip mills.

Read More: Keefe D’s Bail Hearing Delayed

Keefe D In Court

TOPSHOT - Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He explained to us that him and his nephew, [Orlando Anderson], and the rest of that little Crip entourage, committed the murder of Tupac out in Las Vegas," Kading continued of Keefe D and Diddy's involvement. "Then he explains that the conspiracy to commit the murder of Tupac had developed in Los Angeles during his conversations with Puffy Combs. We realized now that we had some legitimate ownership of [Tupac's case, too]. Even though the murder took place in Las Vegas, and technically it was their investigation, since the conspiracy to murder happened in our jurisdiction, it gave us a legitimate cause to investigate it.

"Since now we had the star witness, [Keefe D], and now we needed to protect him in order to further the investigation to take it up to where it’s tied to the other conspirators, we needed to really protect that aspect of the case,” he went on. “Because if it got out, 'Hey, Keefe D’s cooperating,' or anything like that, well, you can imagine that would’ve interfered with the ongoing investigation." For what it's worth, Puff Daddy's denied any and all accusations when it comes to this. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, Keefe D, and Tupac Shakur, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Wack 100 Explains Why Keefe D Won’t Be Convicted In 2Pac Murder Case

[via]