Keefe D's Bail Set At $750k In Tupac Murder Case

Last year, fans were shocked to find that nearly 3 decades after the murder of Tupac Shakur, someone was finally arrested for it. That person was Keefe D who has long claimed to be involved. He's been appearing in interviews for years now discussing details of the case online. In fact, many fans believe that his willingness and openness about the case is the primary reason he was ultimately arrested. Though his trial hasn't begun yet he just scored a victory in the journey to stay at home until it does.

For the past few weeks in the pre-trial proceedings, Keefe D's lawyers have been fighting to get him bail. The state prosecution in the case didn't want him released on bail. They cited his previous gang affiliations and alleged threats he's made to witnesses in the case as evidence for why he should stay behind bars. The judge didn't agree and ended up granting Keefe D the opportunity to make bail setting it at $750k. While it's a win for the accused it isn't a full victory. His lawyers had originally asked that his bail be set at less than $100k. Though the amount is more than they were hoping he's still likely to make bail and spend the next few months at home.

Keefe D Given $750k Bail

The delays in arriving at a bail hearing for Keefe D follow further delays that came earlier in the trial. That spawned from Keefe repeatedly having trouble with his legal representation. The trial had already been delayed at times when Keefe's lawyers failed to show up in court at all.

The trial has unsurprisingly become one of the most discussed subject in rap circles recently. Debates have spawned on whether or not he will be found guilty with high-profile voices in the rap world appearing on both sides. What do you think of Keefe D's bail being set at $750k? Do you think he will be able to beat the charges in the Tupac murder case? Let us know in the comment section below.

