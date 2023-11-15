Big Hit Reacts To Keefe D Arrest

Big Hit, the father of Hit-Boy, says that Keefe D’s recent arrest offers no closure for Tupac’s death. Speaking with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur, Big Hit discussed the murder case and death of the legendary rapper.

“Sh*t, got to just stick to the code, my n***a,” Big Hit said. “I’m feeling for everybody. It’s a f*cked-up situation on both sides. All else fails, just like anybody knows, just got to stick to the code, my n***a. And just keep your f*cking mouth shut. I don’t give the f*ck what happens.”

Keefe D Appears In Court

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las Vegas on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“That’s still not even enough, man,” Big Hit further said. “It’s like, man, he was so great. He brought so much to the game. That loss was just bigger than Keefe D … This whole situation, man, that was f*cked up. It was a great loss, man. He can’t be replaced. Nah, this sh*t ain’t going to be no closure. It’s just going to be water under the bridge, sh*t.” Later in the interview, Big Hit spoke with his son about their experiences working together, their individual musical influences, and more. Check out the full interview below.

Big Hit Discusses 2Pac

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Keefe D for the murder back in September after he had spoken about the killing in several interviews over the years. In response, he pleaded not guilty to the charge in November. His trial will begin on June 3, 2024. His next court date is set for January 3, 2024, as a status check. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D's murder case on HotNewHipHop.

