Keefe D Mugshot Unveiled By Las Vegas Police After Arrest For Tupac’s Murder

The hip-hop world received a shock today when Las Vegas police announced that they arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis, now a prime suspect in the murder of Tupac Shakur 27 years ago. Moreover, that case is among hip-hop's most debated events, and continues to be a contentious one in no small part thanks to Keefe's claims. As one of the last living witnesses to the crime, his remarks and statements on it generated much conversation and controversy. Now that authorities charged him with murder of a deadly weapon, though, it seems like all this speculation might see an official conclusion in the eyes of the law.

Furthermore, Nevada officials released Keefe D's mugshot into the world, and many are reacting to it and this news with shock and skepticism. After all, it's been so long and such a burnt-out conversation that it feels surreal that Tupac Shakur's murder might finally see a resolution. "For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," stated Sheriff Kevin McMahill, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff. "While I know there's been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I am here to tell you that that was simply not the case."

Keefe D's Mugshot

In addition, the Las Vegas Police Department believes that Keefe D "orchestrated" the attack, which lines up with his previous testimony that he gave nephew Orlando Anderson to shoot the West Coast rap legend. According to the LVPD, Davis was the "shot-caller" of a large group with intentions to harm 'Pac. Not only that, but they also relayed suspicion that Davis received the weapon in question from a "close associate" that they would reveal in due time. Also, authorities charged Keefe with intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal organization.

Meanwhile, this ties into Vegas PD's explanation as to why they charged the 60-year-old even if he didn't pull the trigger. Given state law in Nevada, officials can charge him with aiding or abetting, as these charges can still apply to criminals who don't directly commit a crime. Surely in the next few days and weeks, we will learn more of this developing and long-running case. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Keefe D and Tupac Shakur.

