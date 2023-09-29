Keefe D Planned 2Pac’s Murder, Las Vegas Police Allege

Today, news broke that Las Vegas police had finally made an arrest in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Authorities arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis, an admitted witness. He was charged with murder with a deadly weapon for the Vegas drive-by. The 60-year-old has spoken about the shooting quite a bit in the past. He's claimed to have given his nephew the gun used to shoot 2Pac, witnessed the shooting himself, and more.

At a recent press conference, Las Vegas police shared more pressing updates on the current situation. According to them, authorities believe that Keefe D "orchestrated" the plan to murder the beloved performer. They called him the "shot-caller" of a "group of individuals" who followed through with the crime. Authorities allege that Davis obtained the murder weapon from a "close associate." They also noted that more information on who that could be will come out over time.

Read More: Tupac Murder Case: Police Reportedly Arrest Suspect Keefe D In Drive-By Shooting

Keefe D Charged With The Murder Of Tupac Shakur

They also clarified why Keefe D is charged with murder while he's not the individual believed to have pulled the trigger on 2Pac. One official explained that in Nevada, along with most states, one can be charged with a crime even if they didn't commit it directly, for aiding or abetting. Keefe D was also charged with intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

“For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill also explained at a press conference today. “While I know there’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I’m here to tell you that is simply not the case.” What do you think of police arresting Keefe D and charging him with murder with a deadly weapon? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 2Pac.

Read More: Suge Knight Could Testify At Hypothetical Keefe D 2Pac Trial

[Via]