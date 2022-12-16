murder charge
- Pop CultureCourtney Clenney Net Worth 2024: What Is The Model Worth?Embark on the journey of Courtney Clenney, a model turned social media influencer, and explore how her diverse career led to a significant net worth. By Rain Adams
- SportsFormer NBA G-League Player Chance Comanche Professes To Kidnapping And Murdering Maryana RodgersChance Comanche and his ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden are now facing murder charges. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsSergio Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His MotherBrown faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a body.By Ben Mock
- MusicC-Murder's Murder Conviction Upheld In Federal CourtC-Murder will remain behind bars, for now, as his murder conviction has been upheld by a federal judge.By Cole Blake
- MusicPolo G's Brother Faces Murder Charges After Alleged Drive-By Shooting: ReportTrench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, is accused of committing various other crimes around the time of this alleged incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKeefe D Planned 2Pac's Murder, Las Vegas Police AllegeAccording to authorities, Keefe D was the "shot-caller" of the group that carried out 2Pac's murder.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFrench Rapper MHD Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For MurderMHD has been sentenced to prison for the 2018 killing of a man in Paris.By Cole Blake
- MusicPolice Officer Charged With Murder Of London Rapper ItchChris Kaba was shot in a police chase, and a police watchdog's probe into the incident resulted in a potential conviction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWoman Who Murdered Beyonce's Cousin Found GuiltySasha Skare fatally shot Martell DeRouen in 2021.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Co-Defendant, Cordarius Dorsey, Charged With Murder In 2020 ShootingYoung Thug's trial doesn't seem to be getting any less complicated as the months go on.By Hayley Hynes
- GramTay-K Says He Wants A "Second Chance At Adulthood" Following 55-Year Sentence"I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he tweeted. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureGucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First-Degree MurderThe Memphis rapper is among four men allegedly responsible for a murder that occurred in December.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicMan Charged With Murder Of Rapper Snootie WildThe Memphis rapper was killed last February in Houston after a roadside altercation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAccused Takeoff Shooter Could Claim Self-Defense In Murder CaseThe accused killer allegedly tried to flee the country prior to his arrest earlier this month.By Jada Ojii