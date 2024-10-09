Snoop Dogg’s 1993 Murder Case Finally Gets Sealed After Judge Approves Petition

Snoop Dogg can now put the past behind him.

Snoop Dogg has certainly come a long way since the 90s, and it looks like the hitmaker has taken the necessary steps to ensure that the less flattering parts of his past no longer follow him. According to TMZ, Snoop asked a judge to seal his arrest record earlier this year. Famously, he and a bodyguard were arrested in 1993 and charged in connection to an LA shooting. He was found not guilty, and now, he's officially able to put the case behind him.

The outlet obtained documents that show a judge signed off on Snoop's request in February, meaning that his arrest was sealed months ago. Reportedly, he got help from Ceasar McDowell and his nonprofit organization Unite the People, which aims to promote social justice by offering legal services at affordable prices.

Judge Seals Snoop Dogg's Arrest Record

Snoop Dogg performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

The news arrived just months after Snoop Dogg was a special correspondent for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It also comes shortly after he seemingly hinted at a tour in support of his upcoming album, Missionary. A writer for Forbes mentioned "talk of a tour as early as next year," though Snoop himself has yet to confirm any plans to hit the road.