Snoop Dogg’s 1993 Murder Case Finally Gets Sealed After Judge Approves Petition

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace After Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Snoop Dogg attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace after party at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)
Snoop Dogg can now put the past behind him.

Snoop Dogg has certainly come a long way since the 90s, and it looks like the hitmaker has taken the necessary steps to ensure that the less flattering parts of his past no longer follow him. According to TMZ, Snoop asked a judge to seal his arrest record earlier this year. Famously, he and a bodyguard were arrested in 1993 and charged in connection to an LA shooting. He was found not guilty, and now, he's officially able to put the case behind him.

The outlet obtained documents that show a judge signed off on Snoop's request in February, meaning that his arrest was sealed months ago. Reportedly, he got help from Ceasar McDowell and his nonprofit organization Unite the People, which aims to promote social justice by offering legal services at affordable prices.

Judge Seals Snoop Dogg's Arrest Record

Snoop Dogg performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

The news arrived just months after Snoop Dogg was a special correspondent for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It also comes shortly after he seemingly hinted at a tour in support of his upcoming album, Missionary. A writer for Forbes mentioned "talk of a tour as early as next year," though Snoop himself has yet to confirm any plans to hit the road.

It also remains unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear Missionary, a sequel to his 1993 debut Doggystyle. In August, Dr. Dre told Entertainment Tonight that in order to lock in a November release date, the project would have had to be completed by September 1. So far, no word on whether or not it was handed in. What do you think of Snoop Dogg's 1993 murder arrest officially getting sealed earlier this year? Are you glad that he can finally put the past behind him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

